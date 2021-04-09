Redmond police seeking public’s help to find missing man

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who suffers from declining cognitive function.
On Wednesday Timothy Davis began traveling on bus from Alameda, California, to Cathlamet, Washington. He was expected to be in Cathlamet, Washington on Thursday morning, but he never arrived.
Then at 12:23 p.m. police say Davis took the CET bus from Redmond, Oregon, to Bend, Oregon. At 12:53 p.m. he was last seen at the Bend, Oregon, bus depot.
On Friday at 11:30 a.m. he used a pay phone at the Amtrack lobby in Portland.
Davis is described as a 5’10”, 165 pounds, 63-year-old white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white cowboy hat, camouflage jacket, black pants, and white shoes. He is traveling with a black suitcase.
Law enforcement says Davis’ disappearance is concerning and his current whereabouts are unknown. If you know of his where he might be, please contact the Redmond Police Department immediately through Deschutes County Dispatch at 541-693-6911.
