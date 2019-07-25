MT. HOOD NATIONAL FOREST (KPTV) - A woman who was reported missing out of the Redmond area has been found safe, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Lea Variz was last seen on July 20 at her home of Highway 126 near Redmond. Deputies believed she was heading to the Portland area.
According to the sheriff's office, Clackamas County deputies located Variz just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Variz was reportedly camping in the Mt. Hood National Forest and was located after someone saw her vehicle.
According to the sheriff's office, Variz did not know that she had been reported missing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
