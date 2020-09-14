‘Redneck Fire Crew’ helps in fight against Beachie Creek Fire: ‘We don’t need thanks’

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A group of volunteers in Molalla stayed back during their city’s Level 3 evacuation order to help in the fire fight, and have come to be known as the ‘Redneck Fire Crew”.
FOX 12 on Monday spoke with them at one of their fire camps about 10 miles southeast of Molalla, about a mile away from the north end of the Beachie Creek Fire.
The group of men and women have been on fire duty since day one, putting out hot spots, watching for property damage, and protecting against looters. Some said they are only getting an hour of sleep here and there, but wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
On Monday, the group was using resources like water tanks and had plenty of food and drinks, straight from the community. A volunteer said they were asked by fire officials to help by only allowing property owners and firefighters behind the roadblock.
“We’re just people that are invested in our town, it’s not about being labeled or whatever, we don’t need thanks, we don’t need whatever, I would expect anybody in this situation that had guts to come up here and do what we’re doing,” Raechelle Blackman, a volunteer, said.
Volunteers said this unified effort doesn’t come as a surprise to them. They said it’s a reflection of their community coming together in tough times.
