Reduced admission as Oregon Coast Aquarium reopens to public

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport is open again after closing to visitors earlier this year due to COVID-19.
The aquarium was closed for approximately five months. It opened again on Aug. 10 with some restrictions, including limiting the number of guests per day and requiring social distancing and face coverings.
“It's very important that we are able to reopen, right now we will sell about 240 tickets a day, which is nothing compared to our daily mission, but it's some place to start, so we are thrilled and just having people here and feeling a bit more normal for us is exciting too,” Julie Woodaward with the aquarium said.
Groups of 10 will get a one-hour outdoor encounter with the five major exhibits, including the otters, seals, and sea lions. At each exhibit, there will be an expert to tell visitors about the animals. Admission price will be reduced to $15.
Tickets will have to be purchased online and visitors will have to book their times online. High touch areas like the playground and the café remain closed.
Previously, the aquarium had announced a major renovation project. When the pandemic began, the aquarium was in the middle of a fundraising campaign for an $18 million expansion. $5 million was set to come from the state, but for now, that money in on hold.
