PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting next month, Oregon-purchased cans and bottles labeled for a five-cent refund deposit will have no redemption value, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
Beginning Oct. 1, carbonated soft drinks, beer and water beverages in metal, glass or plastic containers up to and including three-fluid liters in volume marked “OR-5¢” will have no value at the bottle return.
Consumers have until Sept. 30 to receive the new 10-cent deposit refund on “OR-5¢” marked beverages. After that date, the cans will have no refund value, but may still be recycled, OLCC says.
Oregon was the first state in the nation to give five-cent refunds for recycling used soda cans and glass bottles more than 45 years ago and, in April last year, increased the rate to 10 cents.
On Jan. 1, 2018, Oregon expanded the Bottle Bill to add beverages such as fruit juices, coffee and tea, sports drinks and hard cider, among others. Consumers may be charged a 10-cent deposit on these beverage containers but manufacturers have until Jan. 1 next year to add “OR-10¢" to their containers.
