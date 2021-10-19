PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Months removed from protests in the streets and calls to defund - or even abolish - the Portland Police Bureau, the city is confronted by the stark reality of a staggering increase in crime and violence.

As the Portland City Council prepares to update the city's budget, city leaders say there's a renewed political will to refund the police.

"It's been pretty painful to watch, being in this line of work," acting PPB Lt. Ken Duilio says. "The level of gun violence is at a rate we've never seen, ever, in the city of Portland. Historical."

Duilio is a former member of the PPB's Gun Violence Reduction Team, or GVRT, which was eliminated by the City Council in 2020 when the council stripped the bureau of more than $15 million in funding.

Now, with the city surpassing its 1,000th shooting this year, Duilio says "it feels like the tide is starting to turn a bit."

In September, Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed providing funding for a "Retire/Rehire" program, which would incentivize PPB officers near retirement to stay with the bureau. In addition, Commissioner Mingus Mapps said he'll propose adding funding for body worn cameras, expanding the Portland Street Response Program to lighten the police bureau's calls for service load, and doubling the size of the police bureau's Behavioral Health Unit.

"I was never an advocate for defunding the police. I do think that we need to re-invent the police, and how we go about public safety," says Mapps. "We're going to have to, I think, grow."

The budget proposals come as the police bureau is nearing the launch of its new Focused Intervention Team, which will ostensibly replace the former Gun Violence Reduction Team that Duilio was a part of.

The city council is scheduled to vote on proposed budget revisions on October 28th.