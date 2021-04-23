Regal Cinemas reopening around Oregon

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Two Regal Cinemas locations reopened on Friday, one in Tigard, the other in Bend.
The Regal Bridgeport Village Screen X and IMAX Theater welcomed guests back just in time for the blockbuster, Godzilla vs. Kong.
There are still restrictions as people must wear a mask and be socially distant. FOX 12 spoke to one man who was excited to return to the theater for the first time in more than a year to see the new Mortal Kombat movie.
“It’s about the experience, I am there with my friends, hang out with my buddies, go to the movie theater, it’s an experience. Not the same as sitting at home and streaming it on a streaming service. This movie is available on a streaming service but I was like nah I want to see it on the big screen,” said Forrest Murphy.
On May 7 two more Portland area Regal Cinemas will open, plus the one in Vancouver and Kelso. More are expected a week after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.