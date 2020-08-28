Regal Cinemas reopening theaters in Oregon outside of Portland metro area

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Regal Cinemas is reopening a handful of theaters in Oregon.
The theaters include three in Salem, one in Albany, one in Bend and one in Eugene. Those theaters were scheduled to reopen to customers Friday.
Regal theaters in the Portland metro area, including Vancouver, are not reopening at this time. No timeline was released for reopening those theaters.
The theaters had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the reopening process, Regal has instituted a “wide range of new health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, and mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests.”
For the full list of reopening theaters, go to regmovies.com.
Movies being shown at some theaters include “classics” and “welcome back” films like, “Jurassic Park,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Beverly Hills Copy” and “Dirty Dancing,” as well as new movies including “Tenet,” which opens Sept. 3.
