PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon is donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross, the United Way of Jackson County and other organizations in support of wildfire relief efforts.
In response to the devastating wildfires burning around the region, Regence has committed these initial gifts to the following organizations:
- $100,000 to the American Red Cross in Oregon, which will support relief efforts statewide.
- $100,000 to organizations that support first responders and communities statewide
- $50,000 to the United Way of Jackson County
Additionally, Regence has put emergency measures in place to ensure that health plan members who are affected by wildfires throughout the state can get the care they need. Those include:
- Reaching out to our members in affected areas who are in our existing care management programs to ensure they have the support they need.
- Waiving restrictions on most pharmacy refills and enabling members to fill needed prescriptions at any pharmacy regardless of network.
- Replacing medical equipment for fully insured and Medicare members that was destroyed by fire or left behind when people evacuated.
- Allowing fully insured and Medicare members who have been evacuated to get emergency medical care out of network at in-network rates.
Regence has more than 925,000 members across Oregon, including more than 47,000 members located in the latest evacuation zones. The health plan has a particularly close connection to Medford – a community significantly impacted by current wildfires – where 23,400 members currently reside in an evacuation zone, and approximately 200 Regence employees who work at the company’s service center at on Commerce Drive.
“Regence has proudly served Oregon for almost 80 years, and we share in our state’s pain and loss,” said Angela Dowling, president of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon. “We’re making these donations to bring immediate support and resources to organizations on the front lines of the wildfire response. Oregonians are resilient, and we will continue work alongside our customers, members and community leaders through the recovery process.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
