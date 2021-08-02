PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hospitals in our area say they’re in the middle of a crisis because of a lack of hospital beds and staff shortage. This all comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
“We have a staffing shortage where we have a limited capacity on how many patients we can admit to the hospital and the transfer crisis is actually more of an issue where we are a critical point hospital where we can take care of patients to the best of our abilities and then once they need to be transferred for something that’s more serious like a trauma, a stroke or even critical care then we have to find beds at facilities with higher acuity,“ Jenna Newcomb, a Physician’s Assistant at Skyline Health, explained.
Newcomb said the shortage is happening across the region and it’s having a ripple effect.
“We have to board patients in our emergency department, I personally boarded a cardiac patient on my shift for about 14 hours the other night,” she said. “It is definitely a challenge I have had to call over 10 facilities in the region to try to find a place to transfer a patient that needed a sub-specialty in addition to a bed. I also had to call eight places to transfer somebody for a critical care bed.” She said the problem now is different from what they were dealing with earlier on in the pandemic.
“Right now it’s a combination where COVID cases are increasing and now there’s a staffing shortage so there might be some physical space available but there isn’t enough staff to cover those beds,” she said. Newcomb is worried about what will happen if cases continue to spike.
“As we hit fall and winter if we don’t have beds in the summer time what’s going to happen when we do get a surge in the fall and winter,” she said. But one thing everyone can do she said, if you haven’t done so already, get vaccinated.
“Get your vaccines and for the people who haven’t gotten it talk to your health care providers and we can talk to you more about it,” she said.
(1) comment
More fear mongering sigh. Again nothing else to talk about for the news.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.