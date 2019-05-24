MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for sexually abusing a minor, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Christopher I. Iverson, 50, previously pleaded guilty to one count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of purchasing sex with a minor.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office starting investigating Iverson in January last year.
Law enforcement learned that Iverson and the victim, who was under the age of 14 at the time, had communicated over the internet, according to the attorney’s office.
The attorney’s office says Iverson arranged to meet with the victim, which resulted in him sexually abusing her at a condominium in Portland.
Iverson, who was already a registered sex offender, was previously convicted of sexual abuse in the third degree and unlawful delivery of marijuana after law enforcement learned that he provided drugs to minors in exchange for sex in a separate case.
In court Friday, Iverson was also sentenced to register as a sex offender in connection to this case.
