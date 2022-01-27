HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 75 months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a young girl.

David Duwayne Johnson, 52, plead guilty to the charges of first-degree sexual abuse stemming from an incident in March 2021 when Johnson entered the room of a young girl as she slept before sexually assaulting her. Washington County District Attorney’s Office said the victim later reported the abuse to a friend who then told an adult.

Following an investigation into the allegations, Cornelius police confronted Johnson who admitted to inappropriate contact with the victim.

Johnson also pleaded guilty on two counts of public indecency from two separate incidents. The first stems from June 2020 when he exposed himself to an employee at a grocery store in Cornelius. One year later in June 2021, Johnson was caught masturbating at the Cornelius Public Library.

Johnson will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.