Regular, substantial rent increases at mobile home communities puts vulnerable residents in tight spot

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Regular and substantial rent increases are putting vulnerable residents of mobile and manufactured home communities between a rock and a hard place.
Over the past several years, rents have been steadily increasing at those communities across the country.
According to a report by the Private Equity Stakeholder Project and the organization Manufactured Housing Action, the increases are due in large part to private equity firms and other big investors gobbling up manufactured home communities to use as cash generators, raising rents to increase revenues.
In a testimonial included in the report, a California woman said the rent for her space increased from $250 per month to more than $1,300 over several years.
Recently, residents of a Vancouver, Washington community got notice their rent would be increasing substantially for the third time in three years, from $725 per month to $850.
“It’s getting to the place where it’s getting too expensive for people like me to live here, because we’re on a fixed income,” said Donna Laughman, a tenant at Cascade Park Estates.
According to the website ApartmentList.com, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver is more than $1,400 per month.
While Laughlin’s rent is substantially less than that, she said she and other tenants of the 55-and-over community are on fixed incomes.
Her husband and several neighbors, including her father, are also veterans.
“They know we can’t get up and move easily anymore either. It’s harder for us to move and to find a place because of getting older, it’s just a natural thing. So you do feel kind of stuck,” said Laughman.
With the increase to $825 per month to rent a space at the park, Cascade Park Estates is well above the average rent for a 55-and-over community with 50 spaces in Multnomah County, which is $635 per month.
Laughman said she is considering selling her home, and several neighbors already have “For Sale” signs at the end of their driveways.
When asked about the rent increase, the owner of Cascade Park Estates said she had no comment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
