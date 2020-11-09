PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday.
FOX 12 spoke to a local teen who was lucky enough to work with him.
Avi Gupta is the reigning Jeopardy! Teen Tournament champion. He says he learned about Trebek’s cancer diagnosis before his episodes of the show aired last year.
Gupta knew he wanted to help so he donated more than $10,000 to the Knight Cancer Institute at OHSU. He hopes that the donation will help fund research into early detection of the disease.
“While it’s a very deadly disease, we don’t have a cure. We don’t know that if we catch it early it's much more treatable and unfortunately, Alex’s cancer was diagnosed at stage four. It was late stage which made the prognosis much more grim, unfortunately,” he said. “It was really an honor and my pleasure to be able to support that cause.”
Since then, Gupta said he’s helped raise about $250,000 for cancer research.
