SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A group called the Reimagine Oregon Project held a Zoom meeting on Tuesday with tri-county leaders and Gov. Kate Brown.
The group says it is working to dismantle racism in Oregon and believes people are ready to act.
African American leaders in our area are pushing for a real dismantling of racist policies in the state, including in terms of education, housing, healthcare, community safety, and policing. They’re doing it at the city, county and state level.
Leaders from those jurisdictions joined for a Zoom meeting on Tuesday. The community leaders talked specifics about what can be done to make Oregon non-racist and how to hold elected officials accountable. They also talked about instituting a racial impact statement, such as an economic impact statement, examining how people of color would be impacted if a certain policy is put in place.
Racism has been a problem in the U.S. for 400 years. It has only been two months since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Reimagine Oregon is a response to the protests and says it is working to harness the energy of that going forward. A systemic response from Oregon, community organizers say, will be needed to end systemic racism in Oregon.
“While we talk about the need to defund the police and how to build a real public safety system in our communities, all of us have lived and grown up in this system,” Nkenge Harmon Johnson with Urban League of Portland said. “It’s hard to imagine what our lives could be like under true public safety.”
Gov. Brown attended the Zoom meeting on Tuesday and promised that she will put racial equity policies at the center of her 2021 budget.
Reimagine Oregon proposed a $2.5 million fund for a Black-led community effort to rethink what public safety could look like in Oregon. Some of the group’s leaders said they came together because they were tired of elected officials acknowledging the pain Black people have suffered. They said they are tired of apologies and that it’s time to turn Oregon into a place where everyone is equal.
