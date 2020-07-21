OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is one step closer to approving permanent rules for beer and wine delivery in Oregon.
The OLCC had previously relaxed some of its rules in light of COVID-19 to make it easier for businesses to reach customers. Now, those rules could be permanent.
Coin Toss Brewery in Oregon City says the pandemic has not bee an easy thing to get through. The establishment says when it learned that restaurants would have to close, it knew its business model had to change.
The brewery had already been considering beer deliveries, so the pandemic put that decision on the fast track, Tim Hohl, the brewery’s founder, said.
Hohl says with more relaxed rules for those deliveries, they were approved quickly, resulting in the brewery making up to 20 deliveries a day, at one point. Hohl says that’s down now, but even when things return to normal, deliveries will continue.
“We have no plans to stop delivery,” Hohl said. “Things have tapered off a little bit since the pubs started reopening and people have gotten used to going out to the grocery store to get their beer, but we have a group of customers who have continued to order from us.”
On Tuesday, the OLCC held a virtual meeting with public health officials, retailers and distributors about the impacts of changing delivery requirements permanently, as the temporary rules currently in place will expire soon.
In the meeting, some public health officials argued that making access to alcohol during the pandemic is a bad idea. Businesses said these deliveries are the only thing keeping them afloat. The OLCC says a final decision should come in August.
Coin Toss Brewing says the OLCC has been great to work with through the pandemic and it’s thankful for that.
