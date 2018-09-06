WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Relief is in sight for Oregon farmers and ranchers who suffered severe losses after wildfires ripped through Wasco and Sherman counties earlier this year.
Oregon representative Greg Walden wrote Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Aug. 2, asking for assistance for wheat farmers and ranchers impacted by the Substation Fire.
“Oregon again finds itself in the middle of a terrible fire year,” Walden said in his letter, referencing more than 250,000 acres of burnt land.
Walden asked for emergency grazing land for local ranchers and flexibility for wheat producers, among other things.
Perdue says the U.S. Department of Agriculture will authorize emergency grazing on Conservation Reserve Program land and will grant necessary flexibility to summer fallow wheat producers.
In his letter, Walden also asked the UDSA to approve Oregon’s disaster declaration after the fires. Perdue said the agency is compiling reported losses and recommendations.
Perdue says the UDSA will decide once the review process is complete.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.