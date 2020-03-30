Relief package for small businesses in Portland includes $3M in grants, zero-interest loans

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland today announced a significant relief package for small businesses, in the form of $3 million in grants and zero-interest loans.
At Fat Cupcake in southeast Portland, the idea of a little help is appealing.
"The things that have been the hardest, of course, business has cut in half, so we’ve had to reduce hours and we’ve had many guests come in and tell us how they’ve lost their jobs," Anjelica Otness, the bakery's owner, said.
The boutique bakery has remained open during Gov. Brown's statewide "stay-at-home" order, but Otness' staff of 20 are working half the hours they used to.
Other businesses have opted to close their doors.
Andrew Fortgang, who owns Canard and LePigeon, said his business doesn't qualify for the city's small business relief package, because his revenues were slightly over the threshold of $2 million.
He's hoping instead to get some relief from recently passed federal legislation, which offers small businesses relief in the form of loans.
"It’s been hard. It’s been stressful, certainly. You know, we’ve laid off almost all of our employees," Fortgang said.
Otness, meanwhile, welcomes any help that's available. Right now, she has no plans to close her doors.
"We’re not really going to be profitable, but we have enough right now to break even, and so we can do that for quite some time," Otness said.
Business interested in applying for financial assistance through the city's relief program can do so through Prosper Portland.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.