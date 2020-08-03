PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Religious leaders were in downtown Portland Monday showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement as demonstrations continue into a third month near the federal courthouse and Justice Center.
Late Monday night, about 100 people had gathered outside the Justice Center and were listening to speakers.
At about 10:40 p.m. near Southwest 4th and Salmon, protesters surrounded state police troopers saying, “read his rights.” It’s unclear what exactly led up to that.
More state police arrived and formed a barrier.
More state police came in and formed essentially a barrier between protesters and whatever the troopers are doing that initially drew the attention of the crowd pic.twitter.com/byCRt2Mhj9— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) August 4, 2020
Earlier in the evening, a couple dozen religious leaders in purple vests gathered near the Justice Center to show their support.
The group “Portland Interfaith Clergy Resistance” has had members out here every night for more than 60 nights as clergy witnesses observing what’s happening.
The group is made up of primarily Jewish and Christian clergy who say they’re committed to ending the assault on black, brown, and indigenous people.
Rev. Tara Wilkins says they’re concerned that the narrative is getting lost in what’s gone on at the courthouse. She says the attention needs to be on Black Lives Matter and police accountability.
“The police department is broken and so the whole system needs to be deconstructed and reconstructed. We want to see funding go into programs like Project Respond, support people in the community, get away from militarization,” said Wilkins. “Religious leaders are not going to be silent. It’s not just in our pulpits, but we’re in the streets to remind us of the importance of Black Lives Matter and to follow the leadership of our black and brown organizations.”
Wilkins says they’ve worked on committees and policy changes, but that it wasn’t until these protests that there’s been any real attention and that they want to keep that momentum going.
