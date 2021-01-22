YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Yamhill County earlier this week, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, shortly before 9 a.m., a Yamhill County resident located a suspicious object near the entrance to Stuart Grenfell Park, which is located at the intersection of Highway 18 and Harmony Road.
Deputies, along with members of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), arrived to the scene and began an investigation.
The sheriff's office said SIU members identified the contents as human remains. The remains were then taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.
On Tuesday, the remains were identified as 31-year-old Mariah Diane Lindgren.
The sheriff's office said Lindgren's last known address was Humbolt County, California.
She was known to have been in the Grand Ronde and Willamina areas for the past few weeks, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone who may have had contact with Lindgren or noted any suspicious activity in the area of Stuart Grenfell Park on or around Jan. 18. is asked to contact the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office at 503-434-7506. Please reference case number 21-071.
