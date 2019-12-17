VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The remains of missing teen Nikki Kuhnhausen were found in a wooded area of Clark County and a murder suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Kuhnhausen, 17, was last seen June 5. Investigators said she was staying with a friend that night and left to meet with an unknown male.
As the investigation unfolded, detectives accessed information from Kuhnhausen’s Snapchat account which led them to a person of interest, 25-year-old David Bogdanov.
A search warrant for Bogdanov’s Snapchat account confirmed the two had met and he had driven with Kuhnhausen in his vehicle, according to police.
A search warrant was obtained for Bogdanov’s cell phone, to acquire call and location data.
Bogdonov was interviewed by law enforcement on Oct. 2. Investigators said he indicated that he and Kuhnhausen had been together on June 5, but they had a “conflict” and he asked her to get out of his vehicle.
Bogdonov stated Kuhnhausen walked away and he never saw her after that, according to police.
A full analysis of Bogdonov’s cell phone showed the phone at a number of locations, including an area in east Clark County near Larch Mountain during the early morning hours of June 6, according to investigators.
A human skull was found in the woods in the Larch Mountain area Dec. 7. Additional human remains were then discovered. A forensic analysis determined the remains were those of Kuhnhausen.
Bogdanov was arrested by Vancouver police Tuesday on the charge of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Clark County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
No further details, including a possible motive, were released about the investigation.
Kuhnhausen, a trans teen who identified as female, had been listed in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database and a reward was offered in the case.
Kuhnhausen's mother told FOX 12 in June that she knew something was wrong when her daughter didn't communicate with anyone, and then Kuhnhausen missed her high school graduation.
