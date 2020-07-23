PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The remains of Private First-Class Alexander Klass returned to Oregon via an honor flight and funeral procession from the Portland International Airport to McMinnville on Thursday.
Pfc. Klass awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” device, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal, the Oregon Meritorious Service Medal, and Oregon Superior Soldier Ribbon.
Pfc. Klass was deployed with the 162nd Infantry Regiment at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo during the time of his death on July 4, 2020. He will be laid to rest during a memorial service on Sunday, July 26.
