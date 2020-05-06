NEAR ISSAQUAH, WA (KPTV) - A Washington woman's battle with COVID-19 was aided by a new drug recently identified as effective in fighting the virus.
Maria Hernandez, who lives near Issaquah, was hospitalized on April 5 after both her parents developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Hernandez, who has Down Syndrome, was rushed to the hospital after her mother, Michel Dill, found her struggling to breathe on the bathroom floor.
"Her lips were purple," Dill said. "I started freaking out. I panicked."
Dill, who was sick with COVID-19 herself at the time, said she was told she couldn't accompany her daughter,and had to communicate with doctors over the phone.
She learned Maria was put on oxygen and wasn't responding to the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Her condition worsened, and soon Maria was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.
Then, Dill got another call from the doctor.
"She was excited because they were just approving a new trial, and that my daughter was the perfect candidate to be part of that trial," Dill said.
Dill said Maria was given the drug Remdesivir, which was at the time the focus of a global clinical trial.
"It worked perfectly for her," Dill said. "[In] less than 24 hours, she started improving."
In late April, results of the clinical trial showing Remdesivir showed effectiveness in fighting COVID-19 was released to the public. The Food and Drug Administration has since issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the drug to be used in the treatment of COVID-19.
"I'm glad that this worked, and hopefully it's going to help more people," Dill said.
Dill said her daughter was able to come home on April 13 after spending eight days in the hospital.
All three household members have since recovered from the virus.
