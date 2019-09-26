MOUNT ST. HELENS, WA (KPTV) – Next year will mark a big anniversary for a major event in Washington’s history: 40 years since the eruption of Mount St. Helens.
For the occasion, Washington State Parks are asking the public for their memories of the fateful day.
On May 18, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck underneath the mountain, causing the active volcano to erupt, followed by an avalanche of rock, dirt and debris. The ash that spewed from the mountain was seen across the Pacific Northwest.
Hundreds of homes were destroyed and roads that once lead up to the mountain were wiped out.
Sadly, 57 people were killed in the chaos, making it the deadliest volcano eruption in U.S. history.
Ahead of the eruption’s 40th anniversary next May, Washington State Parks are hoping to hear from people who were impacted by it.
The department wants to “collect stories from current and past residents, as well as from individuals near and far who were affected by the volcano’s eruption.”
The effort will be spearheaded by the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center staff.
“We want to record these poignant memories before they are lost or forgotten,” said Alysa Adams, Visitor Center interpretive specialist. “You can pick up a historic newspaper or read a book about the eruption, but first-hand encounters from community members paint the real picture of that day. These voices need to be heard to preserve this part of history.”
There are several ways a memory can be shared:
- By dropping by the sharing corner at the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center and filling out contact information and/or complete a journal entry.
- Providing a brief description by emailing Silver.Lake@parks.wa.gov
- Calling (360) 274-0962 to schedule an interview.
Additionally, the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) in Spokane is conducting a parallel effort to capture stories from Eastern Washington residents who were affected by the ash from the eruption. Some of those collected memories will be displayed at the museum in 2020. State Parks and MAC may share stories collected between their respective locations.
During the coming winter, State Parks staff will take submitted stories and will convert them into a temporary exhibit at the center. The plan is to open the exhibit to the public from mid-May through October 2020 and include the experience in the visitor center’s regular admission. The exhibit also will feature historical publications and artifacts from the eruption.
Learn more about Mount St. Helens at parks.state.wa.us/245/Mount-St-Helens.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.