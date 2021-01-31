Remembering Wilson HS basketball great Tyron Manlove

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland basketball community is mourning the loss of one of the all-time greats on the high school basketball scene.
"Yesterday, we got 400 hits, people from Maine, California, all over. You guys know how popular he was," K.J. Adams said.
Adams was in Tyron Manlove's life since birth in April of 1978 to his death on Saturday at the age of 42 after more than two years fighting ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease.
"I am getting a little choked up," he said.
A step-dad and now super granddad, Adams, and the family are grieving the loss of an all-star son, friend, father and coach.
"I remember his first dunk. It was at Holy Redeemer, a church on the Northeast side. 'K.J., I dunked the ball! I dunked the ball!' I said, 'You ain't dunk the ball'. 'Yeah, I will show you next time!' Sure enough, he showed me," he said.
Known as 'Manchild' and 'Flash', the two-time Gatorade Oregon player of the year. He was a pure scorer and tenacious dunker.
"Nobody thought Tyron could do that, but we did because we actually seen him and how he played," he said.
The 1996 Wilson grad went on to the University of Oregon before transferring to Colorado. His 1,900 career prep points with the Trojans still remain among the all-time OSAA scoring greats.
This past summer, Manlove squared off with Kevin Love, virtually, in the finals of the Greatest 32 an online fan bracket from Hoopsource to vote for the best to ever play in the Beaver State.
"He was happy. happy, happy," Adams said. "He got down to the final, and boy you should have seen him light up."
"God done sent another ballplayer back up to heaven," he said. “He's playing ball up there now, y'all. I tell the kids, if you can't fly, walk. If you can't walk, crawl. If you can't crawl, by any means necessary. Keep going."
A GoFundMe has been set up to help give Manlove's two sons, ages nine and thirteen, a better future.
