NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - A giant oak tree damaged in September's wind storm had to be taken down.
It posed a danger to people and had already damaged a civil war monument in the Friends Community Cemetery in Newberg.
Now, many different veteran's groups have teamed up to help take down the tree while also helping people in the community.
It was a chilly morning for gathering in the Newberg cemetery. The local VFW outpost, a portable saw mill, and other veterans groups worked to take out the giant oak tree that has posed a danger to people and gravestones.
The tree had already damaged a civil war monument and was threatening other gravestones that date back 140 years.
That is why on Friday morning a crane was brought in to help safely remove the tree.
Cutting down the tree isn't the end of the story though. The tree will now go to help more veterans and others in the community.
Some of the firewood will go to Love Inc., who will donate it to people in need to help warm their homes this winter.
Last year, more than 150 cords of wood were donated to those in need.
This will help to keep the 140-year-old cemetery running and to protect the headstones from future damage.
