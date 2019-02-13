Removal of plane after deadly crash on Mt. Hood to be reviewed in the spring

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - A team will be formed in the spring to consider options for removing a plane from Mount Hood after a deadly January crash.
The downed plane was discovered Jan. 29 in the area of Eliot Glacier on the north side of the mountain. It was flown by 63-year-old George Regis, who left the Port of Camas on Jan. 25, but was not heard from again.
Investigators said Regis had planned to fly from southwest Washington to Arizona and possibly Texas.
His body was located near the crash scene on Mount Hood and recovered the following day by search crews.
“The employees of the Mt. Hood National Forest extend their condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Regis,” according to a statement from the Forest Service.
Mt. Hood National Forest workers have been coordinating with agencies including the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the removal of the plane.
The plane is located in “extremely steep and snow-covered terrain.”
“Given the altitude, slope, and remote nature of the crash site, any removal operation will be complicated and potentially dangerous, requiring the expertise of professionals both within and outside the Forest Service,” according to a Forest Service statement.
The Forest Service reported Wednesday that the risks outweigh the potential benefits of attempting to remove the plane during hazardous weather in the winter season.
A team will be formed in the spring to assess the situation and develop options for removing the plane.
