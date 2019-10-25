VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Lawmakers and transportation leaders from Oregon and Washington met together Friday at Vancouver City Hall to start laying the groundwork for a new I-5 bridge connecting Portland and Vancouver.
It’s far from the first time.
You may remember a similar plan failed five years ago.
But now, those conversations have been renewed and a Joint Interim Committee on the Interstate 5 Bridge has been formed consisting of lawmakers from both states.
Lawmakers began their day Friday by touring the existing I-5 bridge, which transportation leaders say is deficient for a number of reasons.
For starters, the northbound span was built more than 100 years ago, and the southbound lanes were built more than 60 years ago.
Travis Brouwer, the Assistant Director for the Oregon Department of Transportation, told the committee that the bridge faces seismic vulnerability, growing travel demand and congestion, substandard bike and pedestrian access, impaired freight movement, safety challenges and limited public transportation.
He said the I-5 bridge is one of the worst chokepoints on the entire national freeway system, with congestion lasting between 4-7 hours during the morning and evening commutes.
Lawmakers on the committee reinforced how important it is to address the aging bridge.
“We are at a primary point right now where he have to make the hard decisions to have infrastructure for the next 50-100 years,” Washington Rep. Sharon Wylie said. “People did it for us and now it’s up to us to do it for the next generation.”
“This is the number one project in the state of Washington as far as I’m concerned,” added Washington Rep. Jake Fey.
Lawmakers and the leaders of ODOT and WSDOT said the bridge is a critical component not only for commuters, but also for economic prosperity and commerce that affect the whole of the Pacific Northwest.
Some lawmakers even referenced “scar tissue” over the failed attempts at such a project five years ago, but they said they are now starting the process fresh again to determine the scope and costs of the project.
They seemed to agree that some sort of mass transit should be included in the new bridge, but beyond that the details and timeline have not been figured out.
To learn more, visit: https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2019I1/Committees/JI5B/2019-10-25-10-00/Agenda
