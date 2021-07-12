PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s been less than two weeks since the state of Oregon fully reopened and bars are happy to have the business back but now they’re dealing with a whole new set of problems that many didn’t have before.
“We’ve had to hire a door person we have to have security here now which we never had to have before,” Brian Gardes, owner of The Pharmacy in northwest Portland, said. Dardes and the co-owner of Dixie Tavern, Dan Lenzen, both said that they’ve been dealing with unruly, drunk and defiant customers since the full reopening.
“We were only open until 10 o’clock and so people got used to drinking and getting their buzz on until 10 well now since we’re open until 2:30 they’ve forgotten how to pace themselves to go until 2:30,” Gardes said. “You also have people who’ve been drinking at home for the last year and a half and how they pour drinks is different than how we pour drinks.” It’s only been 13 days since the state reopened and Gardes said they already had to hire a security guard and bouncer because of the large crowds.
“It’s kind of like seeing a zombie hoard coming your way you know large crowds of people coming staggering down the street and we don’t want that,” Gardes said. Lenzen said they’re seeing similar behavior at his bar.
“There’s a lot of people that don’t remember how to behave they’re just now learning how to behave and there is a defiance that goes along with it and were going to have to teach them remind them how to behave,” Lenzen said. He said if they don’t handle the issues themselves no one else will.
“We have to take care of our own problems of our own issues and we have to learn how do that and those that haven’t before they’re going to have to now because we’re getting crowds people are going out they’re going out in droves.
