Reopening is a team sport–don’t overwhelm open counties: Oregon health officials

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – As many counties in Oregon are allowed to reopen, there are still some that are under review or haven’t applied yet, leaving some Oregonians to wonder–can I travel to a county that’s reopened?
Gov. Kate Brown says just because many counties have reopened doesn’t mean that people who live in a county that hasn’t should be traveling across the state.
31 or 33 counties that applied to reopen on May 15 have received the green light.
RELATED: Marion, Polk County denied phase one reopening
“In each of these counties we will continue to monitor testing rates, effectiveness at contact tracing, and isolation of new cases, hospitalization rates, and other metrics that are required to remain open during phase one,” Brown said.
This means in those counties during phase one of reopening, sit down restaurants and bars, barber shops, and salons and gyms can reopen in a limited capacity with strict guidelines. This might entice people who are living in counties who haven’t been approved to reopen to travel to counties that are. Brown says that is not the intended messaging.
“I know this is really hard,” Brown said. “I know many of us are really wanting to get our hair done, get our hair cut, whatever you need to do. But we are asking folks in the metro area to be thoughtful of their fellow Oregonians and to stay home and to limit their travel to essential need.”
Brown says she doesn’t want counties that have reopened to be overwhelmed with people who are traveling from the metro area. Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen says reopening is a team sport.
“It's not going to work if some people follow the rules and other people don't, and if people decide to travel, whether it's tourist destinations or other counties that are open to get services, we need to take this slowly, we need to take it one step at a time, and we need everybody on the team to do their part,” Allen said.
The Oregon State Chamber of Commerce says the counties reopening need time to catch up with daily business and don’t need additional foot traffic while they’re trying to get back on track.
