BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown, along with an advisory council, have put together a draft of what guidelines might look like once businesses are able to open back up.
State officials say the goal of the draft documents is to develop guidance for businesses that will keep employees and patrons safe from COVID-19 as they work to gradually and safely reopen Oregon.
Under the guidance for employers, the state is asking them to consider keeping a record of who comes into their business to help with contact tracing, if needed.
The recommendation says to write down the person's name, contact information, and the date and time of the visit.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman in Beaverton who says she would be willing to share that information if that meant she could support local businesses.
"I think I'd be okay with it, but I know not everyone feels the same," said Vicki, a Beaverton resident.
Some of the other suggestions for employers include social distancing measures and considering doing regular health checks for employees.
These current documents are only draft documents and are subject to change.
To view "General Guidance for Employers," click here.
The actual document states, "Consider keeping a record of name, contact information and date/time of visit for customers/visitors for purposes of contract tracing if needed. .....". The language does NOT say its mandatory.
[ohmy I am not certain that my information will be safe with them. I would just refuse until I now how they are going to track me.[thumbdown]
not only are we in debt to China but now we are becoming more like them every day. During a pandemic from a virus that came from china.... good job America, way to stand up for your civil liberties. Just bow down to them so you can go shopping again.
Are you crazy? There is no way most businesses can do that in a timely fashion. I pay cash so no one knows I was at a business and there is no way I would ever give my info. I would leave and shop somewhere else.
