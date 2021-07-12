Rep. Anna Scharf sworn in to serve out the remainder of Rep. Nearman’s term

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A former aide to a state representative expelled for allowing protesters into the secured Capitol building is ready to take over his house seat. Anna Scharf, a former aide to Representative Mike Nearman, will be serving House District 23 for the remainder of his term, which lasts until January 2023.
Commissioners in the four counties that make up District 23, Polk, Marion, Yamhill, and Benton counties voted last week to appoint Scharf to Nearman’s vacant seat. Nearman was expelled from the state legislature in early June, after an investigation revealed he allowed protesters in the state Capitol, which was closed to the public at the time due to COVID-19 restrictions, through a side door.
It was the first time in the state’s history a sitting legislator was expelled. Scharf, a farmer and lobbyist, worked as a policy analyst for Nearman the past two legislative sessions. Monday, she told constituents she’s ready to serve as their representative.
“I would say the biggest message is I'm overwhelmed by the support that I've already received from so many people in House District 23, and I promise to them that I'm going to do my very best to represent all of them every day I'm in office,” Representative Scharf, said.
The state legislature recently adjourned for the year. Lawmakers will meet occasionally throughout the summer and fall and will begin the 2022 legislative session in February.
