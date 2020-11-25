PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One Oregon lawmaker teamed up with the Oregon Food Bank to talk about the dire situation many families are facing ahead of the holidays.
Representative Suzanne Bonamici held an online discussion with the Oregon Food Bank.
Matt Newell-Ching with the food bank says around 100,000 more Oregonians are receiving food assistance benefits than before the pandemic began.
Bonamici called for Congress to provide more relief now.
"It's behind urgent that Congress provide more aid. Oregonians and people across the country are facing these significant challenges and rightly demanding that Congress take action, she said. "Our goal today is to speak our truth so that we may emerge stronger from this crisis. As you mentioned, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel but make no mistake; this tunnel is going to be long until we can reach that light.
If you or someone you know needs help, the Oregon Food Bank has set up a food bank finder. It can help families locate pantries near them.
