Rep. Herrera Beutler one of 10 house republicans who voted to impeach President Trump

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In a historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time Wednesday, 10 votes came from House Republicans, including Southwest Washington representative Jaime Herrera Beutler.
On the house floor Wednesday, Herrera Beutler said fear is the enemy.
"Fear tells us what we want to hear, it incites anger and violence and fire, but it also haunts us into silence and inaction," Herrera Beutler said. “I am afraid that my country will fail. I'm afraid patriots of this country have died in vain. I'm afraid my children won't grow up in a free country.”
She went on to say her vote to impeach President Trump was about defeating that enemy.
"My vote to impeach our sitting president is not a fear-based decision. I’m not choosing a side, I’m choosing truth. It’s the only way to defeat fear," Herrera Beutler said.
Senator Ron Wyden and Senator Jeff Merkley also support Trump's impeachment. Wyden said he believes there could be enough Republican senators to convict Trump once the Senate takes up this trial.
“My sense is there has been considerable movement in the senate. My sense is there is a fair number of senators who are really thinking through this carefully and I base that on the fact that there were more Republican senators who changed their mind on votes that respect to certification than anyone could have expected," Sen. Wyden said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did say in a statement on Twitter the senate will not begin the impeachment trial before Trump leaves office, citing the fact it historically takes longer than a week to reach a verdict.
Merkley, however, said the Senate needs to act quickly.
"We have a president who incited an insurrection. We have 50 states that are worried about their state capitals on January 20. We’re going to have some 15,000 troops defending the Capitol. This is a mega assault on our constitution. For the senate to say we’re going to set it aside because it’s too complicated or the time is too demanding is unacceptable," Sen. Merkley said.
He said the Senate should use any free time it has to get to work on this trial.
"Do we need to do it in a much more compact form because the case is so much simpler? Yes, we do. Do we need to use every day of the week and do that for 6 months in order to tackle this huge amount of work that needs to be done? Yes, we do," said Sen. Merkley.
Although it might seem like this act will not mean much for the President’s current term, a law expert at Lewis and Clark Law School said convicting President Trump could prevent him from holding office in the future.
“Let's say the senate takes up trial after January 20th, votes to convict and disqualify from future office, in 2024, president decides to run again, challenges eligibility and a court will have to step in to decide whether that disqualification is valid,” Tung Yin said.
