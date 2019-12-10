PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Former State Republican Knute Buehler announced Tuesday that he would seek Republican nomination for Congress.
Buehler in a video to supporters said he plans to run in 2020 to represent Oregon’s second District to replace Congressman Greg Walden.
Walden announced his retirement from Congress earlier this year. Walden was a key player in GOP efforts to replace President Barack Obama's health care law and led House GOP election efforts in 2014 and 2016.
In his announcement Tuesday, Buehler said he would fight for Oregon's traditional jobs in farming, ranching and timber.
“Many Oregonians are tired of being disrespected or ignored by Portland liberals and elite D.C. politicians. In Congress, I will defend the values, rights and jobs threatened by the powerful arm of big government. I will be a conservative voice for the people and place I call home," Buehler said.
Buehler was the Republican nominee for secretary of state in 2012 and governor in 2018. He was elected to the Oregon House in 2014 and re-elected in 2016.
