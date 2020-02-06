PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews will work through Thursday night to repair damage to overhead wire and poles on several MAX lines.
The work could impact morning commutes on Friday.
The MAX Blue, Green, and Red lines were disrupted near the Hollywood Transit Center on Thursday afternoon after TriMet said a train experienced damage to its pantographs.
"Those are the arms that extend up from the roof of the train to the overhead wire to get power to the train,” Roberta Altstadt, a spokesperson, said.
The overhead wire and poles in the area were also damaged.
Altstadt on Thursday said crews were investigating to determine if the initial issue was to the pantographs or the wire.
Passengers who were on the train when the damage occurred had to walk to the Hollywood Transit Center to get off the tracks. A few people with mobility issues, including one in a mobility device, were evacuated by firefighters, Altstadt said.
Shuttle buses were running into Thursday night between 7th Avenue and Gateway.
“Due to the extensive damage, crews will be working on repairs throughout the night and likely into tomorrow,” Altstadt said on Thursday night.
TriMet encouraged riders to plan extra time for their morning commutes on MAX and to check their website before they head out.
Major MAX problems - Riders walking on the tracks after damage to overhead wire near Hollywood TC. Blue, Green, Red lines distributed. Shuttles now running between 7th & Gateway. Expect major delays. 📷:James Krause @trimetalerts @trimet #Fox12 #Portland #PdxAlerts #Trimet #news pic.twitter.com/DLBrYis6QX— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) February 7, 2020
“We apologize to our riders and appreciate their patience as our crews work to return MAX trains to regular service as soon as possible,” Altstadt said.
