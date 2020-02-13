SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man has been sentenced to prison again after previously serving more than 20 years for unrelated crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Timothy Ray Vance, 54, has a criminal history dating back to 1983, the attorney’s office says.
His most recent sentence is for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Marion County, the attorney’s office says. For that crime, Vance has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty last year to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
In 1994, Vance was convicted on two counts of robbery, two counts of burglary, and one count each of kidnapping and theft. Two months after completing post-prison supervision, in August 2018, Vance was found to be involved in a large methamphetamine distribution network, the attorney’s office says.
“By October 2018, investigators discovered the network’s source of supply and at least one informant who revealed they had purchased methamphetamine from Vance on ten different occasions,” according to the attorney’s office.
A different informant said that on one occasion, they had bought a pound of meth from Vance for $3,200. Salem police arrested Vance in February 2019 after serving a search warrant at Vance’s home, where they found 62.7 grams of meth, $2,780 in cash, drug packaging materials, and two handguns.
Vance was later released but arrested again after investigators in March discovered that he had been dealing meth out of a Salem hotel room. Law enforcement arrested him, served a search warrant on his vehicle, and seized 443 grams of meth, $1,500 in cash, and two additional firearms.
As part of Vance’s plea agreement, he agreed to abandon four firearms used to facilitate his crime, the attorney’s office says.
