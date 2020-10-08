Replacement food assistance benefits extended for 20 Oregon counties due to wildfires

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Replacement food assistance benefits are being extended to people in 20 Oregon counties due to the wildfires.
The Oregon Department of Human Services announced Thursday it had received federal approval for an additional extension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due to power outages and other factors related to the fires.
SNAP recipients in the following counties now have until Oct. 19 to apply to replace food purchased with their SNAP benefits: Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, and Yamhill.
There is no need to visit an office to request replacement SNAP benefits, according to ODHS. SNAP recipients can request replacement food benefits by calling their local office and submitting the required information by email, fax, or regular mail.
Recipients can use either Form DHS 0349D (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) or submit a signed and dated written request that includes how the food was destroyed, the date it happened, destroyed food items, and the amount paid for each item.
More information is available at Oregon.gov.
SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities, according to ODHS.
