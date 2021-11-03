PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An analysis by the City Ombudsman's Office found Portland communities of color are disproportionately impacted by the city's property maintenance enforcement system.
The report, released Wednesday, analyzed six years of property maintenance complaints received by the Bureau of Development Services, and found homeowners across Portland currently owe the city $10.5 million in outstanding enforcement fines, which automatically and continually increase over time from escalating penalties, billing charges, and interest.
According to the report, on average, households in neighborhoods with higher percentages of people of color and greater increases in median home prices over five years were most strongly associated with higher complaint rates.
In one case study, a 79-year-old blind veteran accrued more than $88,000 in enforcement liens because he did not address a neighbor's complaints about tall grass and storing a boat and vehicles on his property.
Under the current enforcement system, a homeowner who doesn't address a complaint, like fixing a loose gutter, within 30 days can be fined $299 every month for the first three months. After that, fines roughly double to $598 per month until the violation is fixed and inspected.
The Ombudsman's Office analysis recommended the city commit to eliminating disparate outcomes in its property maintenance enforcement "with urgency." The report's authors also recommended the city immediately engage with communities that have been adversely affected by the enforcement system, and assign a project manager to propose reforms to the Bureau of Development Services and City Council.