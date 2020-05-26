PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The NBA is looking to restart the season in July, but one Portland Trail Blazers player is saying he may not take part.
Damian Lillard told Chris Haynes with Yahoo Sports that he will sit out if the Blazers don't have a "true opportunity" to get into the playoffs.
Lillard says if the league is just adding games to finish the regular season he will not play.
Right now, the NBA is looking to restart in late July playing at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.
The format of play that the league will take when it does restart is not currently known.
