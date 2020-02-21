WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - In the wake of a growing scandal against a former West Linn police chief and his order to arrest an African-American man, court records show, a confidential, 100-page report from 2008 is surfacing, and details a history of racist and sexist complaints against him.
There are 17 accusations against former West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus who, in court papers, is tied to the wrongful arrest of Michael Fesser of Portland in 2017. The circumstances surrounding the arrest have prompted a federal criminal investigation and now, Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle says her bureau will also be conducting a review of Fesser’s initial complaints about racism in his workplace, which he says led to his arrest.
The accusations in the 2008 report range from attendance at a drug-filled party on a yacht with prostitutes, to making homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks, and even allowing his officers to delay a DUII investigation to watch a live sex show (this allegation is the only one investigators confirmed to have occurred).
Michael Fesser says he was on his way home from work at A&B Towing in southeast Portland in 2017 when he was pulled over by West Linn police officers.
Court records show Fesser raised concerns of racial harassment to his boss, but then his boss called in a favor to a friend, asking then-Police Chief Timeus to investigate Fesser for taking money from the company, even though there was no evidence of that.
Michael Fesser spoke to FOX 12 last week and said, “This is something that a chief ordered for a friend that could have destroyed, but it did mess with my life, my children, my family, everything I was doing in the community. So, there has to be some consequences about this and it has to stop now.”
In a statement Friday, Fesser’s attorney, Paul Buchanan, commented on the newly-released Timeus investigation:
“It’s alarming to see how very many red flags were waving for so long about the person that West Linn chose to hire and keep in charge of its police force for more than a decade. We see the results in the Michael Fesser case, and we’ll never know how many other people have been mistreated over the years at the hands of this police force. This is what happens when there’s a culture of circling the wagons and demonizing those who raise concerns rather than taking concerns about discrimination and other misconduct seriously. It’s also disturbing that this report never came to light in the course of our litigation.”
The city of West Linn agreed to pay Fesser $600,000 in a settlement.
Since then, the district attorney in Clackamas County launched a civil rights investigation, and Oregon's U.S. Attorney’s Office is looking into possible federal crimes.
And now, Hoyle says her bureau will also be conducting a review of Fesser’s initial complaints about A&B Towing.
In addition to law enforcement failings, Hoyle says her agency quote “also failed” Fesser when his discrimination complaint was dismissed after only a month of investigation.
Hoyle said in a statement to FOX 12:
“I was disgusted when I heard about what happened to Michael Fesser and how law enforcement and other government entities failed him at every turn. This case highlights the importance of the work we’ve already been engaging in to improve our systems and processes, and especially to ensure that we have much stronger checks and balances within our system. We’ll continue to do that.”
FOX 12 has been unsuccessful in their attempts to talk to both Timeus, and the owner of the tow company.
