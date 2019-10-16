MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A new report conducted by the Multnomah County Health Department found that 92 people who were homeless died in the county last year.
Released on Wednesday, the "Domicile Unknown" report states that the number of homeless deaths in 2018 is the highest since Multnomah County began producing the report.
In 2017, 79 people died, preceded by 80 in 2016, 88 in 2015, 56 in 2014, 32 in 2013, 56 in 2012, and 47 in 2011, according to the report.
People who died in 2018 ranged between 20 to 77 years old.
The report says that drugs and/or alcohol played a role in 49 deaths, with methamphetamine found in 27 individuals.
Opioids - mostly heroin - were found in 15 people, which is a slight drop from the previous year, according to the report.
Ten people experiencing homelessness were killed, including Dallas Boyd, a 29-year-old woman, who was strangled in a van, and Tyler Chism, who was stabbed in Old Town Chinatown.
“We’ve long said that homeless folks are much more likely to be the victims of crime than the perpetrators of crime,” said Megan Husting, executive director of the National Coalition for the Homeless. “It’s a common misconception that there are crazy people on the streets are making our lives dangerous. When you’re homeless, you are in an extremely vulnerable position.”
According to the report, two deaths were caused by hypothermia.
The 2018 Domicile Unknown report is part of the project put together by the Multnomah County Health Department and Street Roots.
To view the full report, visit https://multco.us/multnomah-county/news/county-releases-2018-report-homeless-deaths.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
