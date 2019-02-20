Report finds elevated levels of lead in drinking water at Washington schools

OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) - A new report has found elevated levels of lead in drinking water at schools in Washington state.
The report from Environment Washington says that of the more than 8,600 taps tested at Washington schools, more than 60 percent had lead levels of one part per billion or greater.
Of the 199 schools tested, 97 percent had at least one tap where lead was detected above that one PPB level, according to the report.
The EPA says even low levels of lead can cause behavior and learning problems in kids.
The report urges Washington schools to adopt a one PPB limit for lead in schools’ drinking water, which is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. If any source is above that, the authors recommend service from those taps be cut off immediately.
Several schools in Clark and Cowlitz County were part of the testing, and results show high levels of lead in multiple taps.
A report in 2016 revealed a major lead problem in drinking water at various Portland Public Schools.
The test results were from 2012, but weren’t released until 2016, prompting schools to cut off their water supply and launch an investigation.
Since then, more than 2,000 drinking fountains and faucets within the district have been replaced. The district also pledged to more regularly test the drinking water for lead.
