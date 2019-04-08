VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A new report finds that Washington is a welcoming state for millennials.
Wallethub ranked Washington third on the list of the best states for millennials in 2019, behind Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.
Oregon was 18th on the list.
The Wallethub report took into account affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health and civic engagement.
Millennials represent the largest generation in the workforce today, according to the report, and include people in their early 20s to early 30s.
According to Wallethub, Washington ranked third overall in the U.S. as far as affordability for millennials.
Oregon got high marks for civic engagement involving millennials, but was near the bottom – 42nd – under the affordability ranking.
For the full report, go to wallethub.com.
