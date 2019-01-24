SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A new report from the Oregon Department of Education shows that more high school students are graduating in four years.
Officials said Thursday that the graduation rate for the 2017-18 school year was 78.7 percent, a two percent increase compared to the previous year and 6.7 percent increase over four years.
According to officials, students in every group saw an increase. For underserved student groups, graduation rates increased more than the statewide average.
“It’s important to remember that we are talking about students, not statistics,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said. “In this case, a two-point increase in graduation means an additional 950 students getting their diplomas within four years of starting high school. Under the leadership of Governor Kate Brown, we have enacted equity-focused supports that have helped students of color, students navigating poverty, and tribal students graduate at a higher rate than before.”
Portland Public Schools officials said its graduation rates have risen for the ninth year in a row. The graduation rate for students who completed their degrees in four years in 2018 was 79.61 percent, a two percent increase from the previous year.
“This is positive news for Portland Public Schools,” Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said. “I am pleased that we are making significant progress in certain areas, but we still need to keep our sleeves rolled-up. We will continue to focus on making sure all of our students have the supports they need to graduate high school and be prepared for college and career.”
In November, Gov. Brown proposed a $2 billion investment in education.
State officials said that investment would dedicate $794 million to reduce class sizes in early grades and extend the school year. They also said $133 million will fully fund the High School Success program, $7.7 million for Native American student programs, and a $6 million increase for the African American/Black Student Success program.
Gov. Brown released a statement commending students and teachers for the increase in graduation rates.
"How our state provides for the needs of our children is a marker of who we are as a community. Every student in Oregon deserves an education that sets them up for success and helps them graduate from high school with a plan for their future," said Governor Kate Brown. "These graduation rates show our work to close opportunity gaps with targeted investments is making a difference in the lives of students. To build on this progress, I am dedicated to re-investing in our schools to bring them back to a level we can be proud of."
More details about the graduation rates can be found on the Oregon Department of Education website: www.oregon.gov/ode/reports-and-data/students/Pages/Cohort-Graduation-Rate.aspx
(1) comment
Increase!?!
I'd say the Democrats are using Common Core math to further their identify politics agendas.
What BUFFOONS!
#walkaway
