PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A large majority of Oregonians – both Democrats and Republicans – support the state’s stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.
DHM Research of Portland released details Wednesday about its survey on orders directing people to stay home.
Gov. Kate Brown last month issued an executive order that closed various businesses, including restaurants, banned large gatherings and directed people to stay home as much as possible.
DHM Research reported that 82% of Oregonians support the directives.
That support is overwhelming among the Democrats surveyed: 96%. The percentage of support was 72% for Republicans and 77% among other political affiliations.
Conversely, 27% of Republicans oppose stay-at-home orders, compared to 3% of Democrats and 20 percent of those in other political affiliations.
Additional findings of the survey:
- 51% of Oregonians say the state is headed in the right direction, up 11 points from the prior month
- 56% of Oregonians say they are worried about their financial situation, down 7% for the month
- 40% of households have lost a job or income due to COVID-19
- 70% of Oregonians are worried about the spread of COVID-19 in their community
The DHM Research survey was conducted from April 17-21 and included 900 Oregon residents at least 18 years of age answering online questions. The survey took around 15 minutes to complete.
Complete survey information and results can be found at dhmresearch.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Here is the deal. The constitution does not give the government authority to order citizens to stay home, to postpone evictions, or the close businesses. Doesn't matter if 100% of those polled support the orders. Plain and simple...not authority to order us. But, we all had/have the moral obligation to comply with the health and safety guidelines issued by the government.
It was a good idea,but why did they have to go so stringent with closing all the hiking trails, but keeping the golf clubs open?
