PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new report says Multnomah County's correctional facilities are suffering from a severe staffing shortage that's hurting morale and prompting early retirements.

Members of a grand jury took a look at four facilities: the Multnomah County Detention Center, the Inverness Jail, the Columbia River Correctional Institution and the Donald E. Long Juvenile Justice Center.

In their report, they say the department faces critical staffing shortages on a daily basis, forcing overtime for employees and hurting morale. This has resulted in workers quitting or taking early retirement. The report says the pandemic has only made the problem worse.

Investigators also found high levels of mental illness and addiction issues among the incarcerated.

“The jail system is beginning to serve as a de facto mental health hospital despite not being adequately equipped to serve such a function,” the report says .

Grand jury members say there just aren’t enough medical and mental health staff on duty, which means the work falls on deputies who aren’t trained for that kind of job.

Among other things, the grand jury recommends the county adopt a more flexible staffing model to help with the current shortage, like hiring part-time workers to support full-time staff.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese called the report “constructive and sensible” in its recommendations.

“And we have already taken steps to address impacts to services and resources for adults in custody and improve employee satisfaction,” Reese said.