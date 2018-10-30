MULTNOMAH COUNTY (KPTV) - Nearly 80 people died in Multnomah County last year while homeless.
That's the latest finding from an annual report detailing the crisis.
"Domicile unknown" is put together by a team of county researchers and the organization Street Roots.
Their new report shows 79 people died in 2017 while homeless.
They said those who died ranged in ages from less than one-year-old to 81.
That's a figure similar to other recent years.
Research shows many were battling mental illness and addiction with meth overdoes especially on the rise.
At least 49 people have died in 2018 so far, while homeless.
