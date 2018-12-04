PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A report of a man with a gun in Glenhaven Park near Madison High School put the school in lockout on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the school in northeast Portland at 12:49 p.m. A student reported seeing a man with a gun near the tennis courts in the park, just north of the school.
Arriving officers did not find anyone near the tennis courts, but they saw a man matching the description provided by the student waiting at a TriMet bus stop on 82nd Avenue near the school.
As officers approached the man, he ran toward Glenhaven Park. He was quickly taken into custody by police.
Officers said the man was searched and he was carrying a handgun.
The Portland Police Bureau stated the investigation is continuing, but there is no further risk to the community.
There was no immediate word if the man with the gun was arrested.
Madison High School was set to resume normal operations Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.