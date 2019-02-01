PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A report by outside experts hired by the city that reviewed officer-involved shootings found several themes that the Portland Police Bureau needs to address.
The 132-page report released on Friday by the Office of Independent Review Group reviewed nine shootings by PPB officers that happened between June 2014 and May 2017.
One of the incidents reviewed was the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes, which sparked widespread protests.
Police said Hayes was the suspect in a string of robberies. They say they told him to keep his hands up, but he kept reaching for his waistband. That's when an officer fired three shots, hitting and killing Hayes.
Police said they recovered a replica gun next to Hayes' body.
A grand jury ultimately ruled the officer who opened fire was justified in the shooting.
In their review of the shooting, the OIR Group focuses on "cover, time and distance." They wrote officers had a strong reason to believe Hayes was armed, but they put themselves in a vulnerable position without cover.
The group also said officers should have tried to slow down the events that were unfolding, and give themselves more time to come up with a plan to take Hayes into custody.
The group listed common themes and issues it found during the review, including:
- A need for a formal review process for the tactical decision making that led to an officer-involved shooting.
- More training on tactical retreat techniques, because officers fell while backing away from suspects in three of the nine cases.
- Reviewing any past history of being involved in a police shooting. The group said two of the officers identified as shooters had been in prior shootings, and it's necessary to consider if this reveals any patterns.
- Comply with the 180-day time limit set to complete all internal investigations and review processes following an officer-involved shooting. The group said the bureau complied with the deadline in all except two of the nine cases they reviewed.
In response to the common themes and issues, the OIR group provided 40 recommendations for PPB.
PPB Chief of Police Danielle Outlaw responded to the report saying:
"The use of deadly force is a very important issue in the Bureau and in the community we serve. We have made significant strides over the years to improve our investigations of these events, thus, identifying training and policy needs and improving future outcomes; we appreciate the OIR Group's recognition of our hard work. However, we also acknowledge the need for continuous evaluation and improvement in this area. It is in this spirit that I accept and agree with all 40 of the recommendations outlined by the OIR Group in this report. I'm proud to say many of your recommendations had already been recognized by the Bureau, and many solutions have already been implemented."
This is the OIR Group's sixth report for the city to examine police shootings and in-custody deaths.
The OIR Group will hold a community meeting on the report in the Lovejoy Room at Portland City Hall on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.
To read the full report, visit www.portlandoregon.gov/ipr/article/711304.
